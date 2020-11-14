Benton – Anthony "Tony" Wayne Young, 55 of Benton, passed away Friday, November 13th at Marshall County Hospital in Benton.
Born November 21, 1964 in Augsburg, Germany son of William Edward and Ruth Taylor Young.
He was a veteran in the U.S. Army. He loved his family, playing guitar and classic cars.
Preceded in death by two sisters Denise Young and Sheila Ann Young. Survived by his parents William and Ruth Young of Benton; daughter Tessa Young of Benton; brother Kenneth Young of Paducah and one grandchild.
The family chose cremation.