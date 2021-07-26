Bowling Green – Ariel Dawn Gabbard infant daughter of Aaron Gabbard and Christine Tubolino died Sunday, July 25 at the Medical Center. She is also survived by her six sisters, Harlie, Trinity, Aislynn, and Aurora Gabbard, Alya and Alessia Loder; her maternal grandparents, Ralph and Donna Tubolino and paternal grandmother, Anita Link. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Terry Henson. There will be no service at this time. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel