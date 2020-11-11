Bowling Green - Arizona "Mammie" Johnson Embry, age 103 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning in Bowling Green. Mammie was born in Morgantown, Kentucky to the late John and Rosetta Lindsey Johnson, and was the widow of her beloved Hugh Embry. She is also preceded in death by her children, Shirley Tomes and Larry Embry and Jerry Wayne Embry; Grandchildren: Jessie Howard, Jerry Dwayne Butts, Jerry Renee Butts., and Shawnetta Tomes; brothers Dallas, Hillary, Lars and Charlie Johnson. She worked at Mary's Laundry Mat, was a homemaker and kept her grandkids. Everyone called her Mammie. She was a member of Faith Tabernacle.
She is survived by her daughter Earlene Sharp, of Bowling Green and daughter-in-law Kathy Embry of Nashville, Tennessee; ten grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 18 great, great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday and after 9:00 a.m. Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Cherry's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.