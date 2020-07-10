Summer Shade - Agnes Arlene Morgan McMurtrey, 91, of Summer Shade, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Charles McMurtrey and the daughter of the late Homer and Winnie Shirley Morgan.
She was a member of the Summer Shade Christian Church and spent many years working beside her husband at McMurtrey Funeral Home.
Survivors include five children, Tommy (Freda) McMurtrey, Summer Shade, David (Phyllis) McMurtrey, Maysville, KY, Jan (David) Page, Bowling Green, KY, Laurie (Jimmy) Butler, Edmonton and Shana McMurtrey, Summer Shade; nine grandchildren, Brian (Beth) McMurtrey, Jason (Katie) McMurtrey, Korey (Allison) McMurtrey, Ashley McMurtrey, Sarah (Scott) Hoover, Hannah Page, Russ (Erika) McMurtrey, Emily McMurtrey, Ty (Emma) McMurtrey; 9 great grandchildren; and one daughter in law, Sharon McMurtrey.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gary McMurtrey; one sister, Frances Morgan Franklin and one brother, James Robert Morgan.
A walk through visitation will be Saturday, July 11, 2020,1:00-8:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home and on Sunday, July12, 2020, 8:00-12:00 A.M. A private family funeral service will be held.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, temperature will be taken, face mask required and no food or drinks allowed.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Summer Shade Cemetery.
