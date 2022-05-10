Bowling Green – Arlo Gwendolyn (Wilson) Richardson at the age of 89, passed away Sunday, April 10, at her home. Arlo was born in Bell County, Pineville, Kentucky. Arlo graduated high school in Knoxville, TN and then moved to Bowling Gree at the age of 16 to attend Western Kentucky State Teacher College. She met and fell in love with a local country boy, Bob Richardson. After having her family of four sons she decided to become a home builder, so she started Arlo Richardson Construction in 1964. Arlo retired from this work in 2017 at the age of 85, after 53 years in the business. Arlo and Bob were known to have an open and welcoming home for their children’s friends and really all the neighborhood kids. Their love was returned to them over the years as these children grew up. Arlo was a long-time member of State Street United Methodist Church. Arlo served the Lord quietly as an encourager of those around her, with a message of “can do whatever you want or need if you just put your mind to it.” She always supported people in need. Bob and Arlo had four sons; surviving her are Kirk (Debbie) and their daughters, Kellie Derrickson (Jeff) and Kimberlie Griffith (Luke); Keith (friend Helen) his daughter Mary Prez (Rigo), Kraig (Janice) and daughter Sarah Bybee (Kevin Williams) AND SON Graham. her great grandchildren are Mallory Derrickson, Isaak, Olivia, Evelyn, and Amelia Griffith, Micha and Elijah Perez, Benjamin and Rachel Williams. Arlo was preceded in death by her youngest son Kent and husband Bob. The family would like to give a special thanks to all her caregivers in the past several years and especially to the two that were with her in the end; Helen Henderson and Dianna Brown. Arlo’s final days would not have been possible without these wonderful ladies. A special shout-out to Lee Young for her uplifting visits. Lee does in-home ministry for State Street United Methodist Church. And the family is very grateful for the support of Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
A Celebration of Life will be held at State Street United Methodist Church-Saturday-May 14, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM with a short program at 2:00 PM. The family would be honored for her friends and family to come together to celebrate the contribution she made to this world. Expressions of Sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky,5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42103 or the Arlo Richardson Scholarship Fund at WKU,1906 College Heights Blvd #41016, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101