Smiths Grove, KY - Arthur "Art" Wilkinson Jr., age 83, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Kingsville, Ohio native was born June 26, 1937 to the late Mr. Arthur Wilkinson, Sr. and Mrs. Clara (Bancroft) Wilkinson.
Art was a self-employed business owner, in which he owned Art's Used Parts in Smiths Grove. He had a passion for dealing and handling heavy-equipment parts and drag-racing. He made numerous friends through his career of selling parts and through his passion of drag-racing.
In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Mae Bogar; and a brother, Bruce Wilkinson. His memories will be cherished by his wife of 38 years, Shirley Wilkinson; his children, Brian Wilkinson (Markita) of Alvaton; Renee Yates (Bill) of Glasgow; Janet White (Timmy) of Bowling Green; and Damon Wilkinson (Jennifer) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Brandon Wilkinson, Reid Wilkinson (Stephanie), Brooke Elmore (Austin); Ashley Wilkinson; Blake Yates; Chris Yates; Josh White; and Jordan White; great-grandchildren; Abigale, Carly, Grayson and Gavin; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Diane Vibbert for her faithful care of Art in his later years in life. Art's Funeral Service will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and will resume Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is entrusted with all arrangements.