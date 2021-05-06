Bowling Green - Arturo "Art" Villanueva, age 80, was born on February 19, 1941, in Devine, TX, to the late Dionicio and Calletana Villanueva. He passed away in the early hours of the morning on Monday, May 3, 2021, in The Medical Center at Bowling Green surrounded by family.
Mr. Villanueva is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years: Gregoria Villanueva; their five children: Rose (Chris) Morrison, Raquel (Alex) Mesa, Virginia (Lou) Miranda, Linda (Jacob) Castro, and John Arthur (Sally) Villanueva; and one brother: Alfredo Villanueva. He was also survived by numerous grandchildren: Robert (Jessica) Morrison, Michele Morrison, Alex D. Mesa, Priscilla (Raul) Sepulveda, Samantha Tovar, Valerie Tovar, Nate Miranda, Louie Miranda, Jennifer Castro, Jacob Castro, III, Noelle Villanueva, and Amaris Villanueva; several great and great-great grandchildren: Hailey, Austin and Ethan Morrison, Lilie, Christopher, Nickolas and Reece Alspaw, Benicio, Mia, Max and Athena Sepulveda, Joshua and Adeline De La O, and Derrick Martin; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
Besides his parents, Art was preceded in death by three brothers: Margarito, Jesus, and Antonio Villanueva.
Art, a Texas native, met the love of his life, Gregoria, in Eaton, Colorado, in 1959. They were married later that year and lived in Texas until moving to California in 1969 where he worked for the North Kern Water Storage District in Bakersfield. Inseparable to the end, the couple moved to Bowling Green, KY, in 2019.
Mr. Villanueva had many passions in life: hunting, camping, and, from a very young age, playing the bass and singing. He was known as a comedian and jokester to everyone, bringing laughter with him everywhere. Giving nicknames to his children and grandchildren was his specialty. Art particularly enjoyed treating his grandchildren to ice cream, but his special treat was making daily trips to Dunkin Donuts for his mocha with his beloved Gregoria. His enormous love for his wife, children, and grandchildren will be treasured forever. He will always be remembered as "Paca" and loved forever.
More than that though, he and his family were clear that his true love was for the Lord beginning with his conversion in 1980. He loved doing the work of God and was happy to serve in many positions for the Apostolic Church. He was always volunteering at Church functions and received many rewards for his service to the Lord.
There will be a public visitation from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT on Sunday, May 9, 2021, and on Monday, May 10, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. CDT in the Cone Funeral Home Chapel, 1510 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY. The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, May 10, 2021, also in the funeral home chapel. The interment service will follow at 3 p.m. CDT at Fairview Cemetery, 1209 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY.