Oakland - Arvel R. Hendrick, 80 of Oakland passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Hospice House. The Warren County native was a son of the late George W and Irene Scruggs Hendrick. He was the husband of the late Patty Hendrick. Arvel was a member of Martinsville Baptist Church. He was a retired machine operator at Holley Automotive. He loved his church and family more than anything. He was an avid UK basketball fan. He always made a point to talk to children about anything.
His survivors include his daughter Donita Russell (Randy), two sons, Darrin Hendrick (Angela) and Mark Hendrick (Brittany). 14 grandchildren, Renee, Stephanie, Dylan, Coty, Christy Jo, Ashton, Josh, Heather, Landon, Katelyn, Allie, Brandyn, Tiffini, C.J.; 20 great grandchildren; one brother, Mike Hendrick (Kathie); several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.