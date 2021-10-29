Arvel R. Hendrick, 80 of Oakland passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Hospice House. The Warren County native was a son of the late George W and Irene Scruggs Hendrick. He was the husband of the late Patty Hendrick. Arvel was a member of Martinsville Baptist Church. He was a retired machine operator at Holley Automotive. He loved his church and family more than anything. He was an avid UK basketball fan. He always made a point to children about anything.

His survivors include his daughter Donita Russell (Randy), two sons, Darrin Hendrick (Angela) and Mark Hendrick (Brittany). 14 grandchildren, Renee, Stephanie, Dylan, Coty, Christy Jo, Ashton, Josh, Heather, Landon, Katelyn, Allie, Brandyn, Tiffini, C.J.; 20 great grandchildren; one brother, Mike Hendrick (Kathie); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the funeral home.