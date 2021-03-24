Glasgow, Kentucky - Ashlie Nan Hood, 41, passed away March 20, 2021 in Key West, Florida. She was born on September 15th, 1979 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Ashlie was a devoted and loving mother; her children were the joys of her life. Ashlie was a passionate teacher at the Horace O'Bryant School in Key West, Florida where she taught art and fourth grade. She had an adventurous spirit that took her on many travels. She loved opportunities to dine, cook, and share experiences involving food with friends and family. She especially loved the water and fishing; the ocean was her happy place. Ashlie was an artist who loved to design and create through a variety of mediums. She was beautiful, talented, and creative with a joyful soul and will be greatly missed by her family and countless dear friends.
She is survived by her children, Parker and Simon McSherry, who she loved and adored with all her heart. She is also survived by her parents, Cheryl and Walter Hensel of Glasgow, Kentucky and Mark and Amanda Hood of Bowling Green, Kentucky, along with her sister, Heather Hood Wise (Max Wise) of Campbellsville, Kentucky and brother Cale Hensel of Louisville, Kentucky. Additionally, she is survived by her maternal grandmother, Mary Simon of Glasgow, Kentucky, paternal grandfather, Lewis Cutliff of Park City, Kentucky, her nieces and nephews, Grayson, Jackson, Carter and McLean Wise of Campbellsville, Kentucky. Ashlie had a special bond with Lynn Driver, Cathy Munisteri, and her love Dante Varela.
Ashlie was preceded in death by her brother, John Hood, maternal grandfather, Jerry Simon, paternal grandmother, Maxine Cutliff, and uncle, Vincent Simon.
A private funeral service will be held at St. Helen's Catholic Church, followed by a celebration of Ashlie's life. The celebration will be held this Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 1:00 CST at The Ole French Restaurant, 255 Perkins Rd, Glasgow KY, 42141. A future service will be held in Key West, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ashlie's memory. Please make checks payable to Horace O'Bryant School, with HOB Art Department or Ashlie's name in the subject line. Horace O'Bryant School, 1105 Leon St, Key West FL 33040
