Bowling Green, KY - Ashlyn Marie McGehee, age 19, unexpectedly passed away March 16, 2020. Ashlyn is survived by her Mother Amber Anderson of Hendersonville TN, Father Adam McGehee of Tampa FL, and fur brother Ares. Grandparents Ed and Crystal Anderson of Hendersonville TN and Bruce and Debby McGehee of Bogalusa, LA. Great Grandparents Shirley Wood of Walton NY, Dolores Seal of Bogalusa LA, and Ralph Wright of Chatham NY. Aunts and Uncles Christina (Tod) Underhill of Marion AR, Brenton McGehee of Tampa FL, and Meghan Seymore of St. Louis MO. Cousins Ethan and Erin Underhill, Nathanial and Seraphina Seymore, Aden and Kaleb McGehee. Ashlyn was preceded in death by her Great Grandparents Wayne Seal of Bogalusa LA, Kenneth Wood of Walton NY, and Dorris Ann and William McGehee of Bogalusa LA.
Ashlyn graduated in 2018 from Greenwood High School in Bowling Green, KY and was a student attending Western Kentucky University. Ashlyn had many skills and passions. She was an accomplished athlete and teammate. During high school, she threw shot put and discus for her high school track and field team, ran cross-country, and was on the bowling team. Ashlyn frequently ran half-marathons with her family just for fun. Ashlyn was also an excellent baker and made the most delicious goodies. She volunteered at the humane society. She always called Bogalusa home and loved being out in the country.
Ashlyn was a beautiful young woman who was self-assured, independent, and vivacious who loved her family and friends dearly. Being a military child, she moved every few years and made countless lifelong friends along the way. This taught her the value of friendship and making connections. She made sure everyone felt included. If you knew Ashlyn, you wanted to be around her. She made you laugh. She made you feel special. Ashlyn was a truly special person, and her absence will forever leave a void in all of our hearts. Ashlyn Marie McGehee lived her life to the fullest, and she would absolutely want us all to do the same.
Visitation will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at Poole Ritchie Funeral Home located at 216 Alabama Ave Bogalusa, LA from 1-3 pm with services immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ashlyn McGehee to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society PO Box 1456, Bowling Green, KY 42102.
Commented