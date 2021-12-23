Bowling Green - Aubrey Lee Turner, was born July 3, 1943 in Morgantown, KY. He passed peacefully with his family by his side on December 22, 2021. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was the happiest when all of his family was together.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse Elmer and Linnie Mae Turner, brother James Turner and an infant sister. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patsy Turner, daughter Tyra Spears (Randy) of Bowling Green, sons Kevin Turner (Pam) of Smiths Grove and Scott Turner (Jerri) of Bowling Green. Ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren with two on the way. His beloved pets Sissy and R. J.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 12:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Visitation will be Monday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday 10:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens.
