Bowling Green, Kentucky - Audrey Evelyn McCoy, 92, of Warren County, KY passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020. She was born in Warren County, KY to the late Charles G. and Mabel (Covington) Jones on July 10, 1927.
She was a graduate of the South Warren High School Class of 1945. She retired from Holley Carburetor and continued to be a homemaker and loving wife to Neron McCoy for 70 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, three brothers, and four sisters.
She is survived by sister, Dorothy Jones Stewart of Mt. Washington and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 7th at 1:30 p.m. at Union Cemetery, 4705 Sandy Creek Road, Morgantown, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Union Cemetery.
Commented