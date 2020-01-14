Bowling Green - Audrey Jean Davis, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Hospice. She is survived by her husband J B Davis; two daughters, Penny Davis (Joseph Metzger) and Rebecca Davis; sister Darleen Houchin (Late Charlie Houchin); brother James Wilson (late Doris Wilson); three grandchildren Anastasia, Julia, and Katharine Metzger; and several nieces and nephews. Audrey is a member of Pine Grove Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The family has requested expressions of sympathy to be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or Pine Grove Presbyterian Church, 4350 Chalybeate School Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
