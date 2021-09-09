Bowling Green - Audrey Lee (Young) Canary, age 89, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Christian Health Care. The Riverside, Kentucky native was born February 22, 1932 to the late Garland Adam Young and Fannie Marie (Elkin) Young.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Lloyd D. Canary, Jr., her son, David Canary, and brothers, Dalton Young, Dwight Young, and Harles Young. She was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. She had a kind and gentle spirit that embraced everyone that she came into contact with. She loved her kids, grandkids, and great-grandson beyond belief, and she always had a smile on her face. Audrey was a fierce competitor in bowling, Scrabble and cards. She retired from Holley Performance after 40 years of loyal service.
Her survivors include her children, Mike Canary (the late, Brenda Mason Canary), and Judy Lee (Joe); sister, Ernestine Grimes (Ronald); grandchildren, Joel Canary (Jessica), Jenna Canary Scott (Mark), and Josh Lee (fiancé, Candi); and great-grandson, Landon Scott; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, September 12 at 4:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hope Center for Pregnancy.