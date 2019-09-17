Bowling Green - Audrey Roberts, 107, of Bowling Green passed away on Monday, September 16. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Roberts and her son, Earl Roberts. Visitation on Wednesday, September 18 from 8:30 - 10:00 am with funeral to follow at 10:00 am at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Full obituary at www.jvpfh.com.
