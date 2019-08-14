Bowling Green - Austin Tyler Peck, 23, of Bowling Green entered into rest Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Bowling Green. Austin was born May 3, 1996, in Bowling Green.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Dr. Terry Peck. Austin graduated from Russellville High School and he was a member of the Christian faith. He was a fun-loving, outgoing and a kind-hearted young man. Austin was much loved and will never be forgotten.
Survivors include his mother Janna Peck of Russellville, maternal grandmother Diane Peck of Bowling Green, one brother Bryson Fluty of Bowling Green and aunts and uncles Jennifer and Justin Thacker of Nashville, TN and Pastor Jeff and Karen Peck of Bradenton, FL.
Memorial services will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11 am at Living Hope Baptist Church Chapel, Bowling Green, KY. Visitation will be 10:00 am until time of services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.