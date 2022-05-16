Bowling Green – Ava Lynn Vaughn, 72 of Bowling Green died Sunday, May 14, 2022 at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab. The New Castle, Indiana native was a daughter of the late James Floyd Davis and Iris Fern Littrell Davis. She was a housewife and of the Baptist Faith.
Her survivors are her husband, Richard “Hot Dog” Vaughn; two daughters, June Colson (Jason) and Bobbi Gilbert (Gibby); one son, Duey Vaughn (Stacy); nine grandchildren, Ryan(McKenzie), Brooklynn(Nate), Ty, Trey, Padon, Charlotte, Elijah, Maddie and Sabra; two great grandchildren, Ricky and Thomas; one step daughter, Lesley Gaddis (Jon) one brother, James Bruno Davis (Betty) Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
