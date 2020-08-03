Wingfield - Avery Martin Logsdon, age 72 of Wingfield, KY departed this life on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born in Edmonson County on October 19, 1947 to the late Raymond Earl and Lillie Mae Glass Logsdon, and married to Shelia Davis Logsdon, who survives.
Avery was a member of the UAW and Pleasant Grove "Miller Hill" Missionary Baptist Church, where he was as a deacon and song leader. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and was a retired tool and die maker for General Motors. Besides his wife he leaves to honor his memory two daughters, Jeanne Bullock (Brad) of Wingfield and Debbie Doyle (Darren) of Chalybeate; four grandchildren, Madison Doyle, Cole Bullock, Alyssa Doyle and Chase Bullock; three siblings, Virginia Hawks (Ronell), Freddie Logsdon (Vickie) and Linda Lillard; honorary son, David Logsdon (Misti), along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 4 from 4 - 7 p.m. and Wednesday, August 5, from 10 am - 1 pm at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service will be private. Interment will be in Miller Hill Church Cemetery with graveside honors by Nisbet Alexander Memorial Post #6937 V.F.W. Memorial contributions may be made to: Miller Hill Church, c/o Jerry Miller. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com. - ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL -