Bowling Green - Bambi Ann White Basham, 66, of Bowling Green passed away January 2, 2022 at her residence.

The Warren County native was born January 24, 1955 to the late Dalton B White and Betty Ann Massey White who survives. She attended Mt. Pisgah Methodist Church. Bambi loved to fish and her family. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, MeeMaw, and friend.

In addition to her mother she is also survived by her husband of 43 years, Bruce E. Basham; daughter, Janie Basham of Bowling Green; grand-daughters, Allison 'Allie' Basham and Juleyanna Huckelby; brother, Buddy White (Rhonda) and Dusty White (Jessica); and several nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Cremation was chosen.