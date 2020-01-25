Bowling Green, KY - Bambi Lynn Bowles, 53, died in Bowling Green, KY, January 22, 2020. J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green, KY
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- New Hobby Lobby aims for Feb. 10 opening
- Second man dies following shooting at O'Charley's
- Police: BG man caught with drugs, fake money
- Man who brought kids to BG for candy sales now faces human trafficking charges
- William 'Bill' E. Sharer
- Bobby Allen Hunton
- Commission to vote on Russellville Road development
- BG apartment complexes sue USPS over deliveries
- Oscar Martin Cherry
- Longtime local retailer closing; Pier 1 store may be safe
Commented