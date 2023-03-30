EDMONTON – Barbara A. Gott, 80 of Edmonton, KY passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, March 27, 2023. She was born to the late Leland and Abelenia Duncan Miller.
She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Barbara was a retired office manager for Gott Caulking, Inc.
Leaving to cherish her memory is her husband of 60 years, Lanny Gott; three sons, Tim Gott (Ellen), Jon Gott (Connie) and Paul “Pete” Gott (Angela); one daughter, Beth Coffey (Michael); 10 grandchildren, Whytney Poe (Jeremy), Amanda Gritton (Devin), Andrew Gottworth (Lauren); Emily White (Jason), Katelyn Wells (Aaron), Kayleigh Felts (Justin); Paige Sloan (Jordan), Lauren Coffey, Ryan Gott (Megan) and Kendall Brooke Gott; nine great grandchildren, Carlie, Rhett, Graham, Charleigh, Jordan, Knox, Stone, Reed and Willa Jane; one brother, six sisters; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Berea Church Cemetery. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hosparus Health of Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave. STE B, Bowling Green, KY 42103
