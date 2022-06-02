Bowling Green - Barbara Ann Becker, 83, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Elizabethtown, KY. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Dorothy Zuber. Barbara was born on February 12, 1939 in Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband John Becker.
Barbara was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She is survived by her son John F. Becker (Cindy) of Lakemoor, IL, two daughters; Betsy Keys (Mark) of Ekron, KY and Joanne Hopkins (Steve Doughty) of Elizabethtown, KY, 9 grandchildren; Josh Menser (Laura Beth), Laura Beth Ragsdale (Ross), Stephanie Ghee (Tyler), Jessica Clinton (Aaron), Chris Becker, Hannah Becker, Sean Luttrell (Kali), William Hopkins and Jacob Hopkins, 11 great grandchildren; Audrey & Lillian Menser, Macy, Toby, Grant Ragsdale Winston & Harper Ghee, Paige, Nathan, Maggie & Amelia Clinton and 28 nieces & nephews.
Visitation will be 4:00 - 8: PM Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in the Pentecost Room. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday morning at the church, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.