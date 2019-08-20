Bowling Green - Barbara "Bobbie" A. Strickler, (Hill) 91, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
She was born in Fort Worth, Texas and raised in Hendersonville, NC. She left there at age 16 to attend Bowling Green Business College (now part of WKU) where she graduated with a degree in accounting at age 19. A year later, she married Ellsworth Strickler and they had three children who they raised on a farm near Shakertown in Logan County, KY. She utilized her accounting degree working initially for businesses in Simpson and Logan Counties. In 1961 she went to work at the law firm of Bell, Orr, Ayers & Moore in Bowling Green where she was the office manager for 27 years. Upon her retirement in 1988 she pursued her interest in helping others on a full-time basis. She went to work at Pikeville College for five years in various roles the last of which was its Registrar. She retired again and returned to Bowling Green. She served in leadership positions at The Presbyterian Church, Hospice when the Bowling Green chapter was originally founded, Hotel Inc. and Habitat for Humanity among others. Her charitable efforts were recognized in 2011 when she was among the recipients of the South Central Kentucky Jefferson Award. Most of her charitable work was for her many friends and acquaintances and was done behind the scenes and known only by the recipients, many times in the form of a delicious meal or dessert as she was a fantastic cook and delighted in feeding her family and friends. She was a positive influence to those fortunate enough to know her or come in contact with her.
She was predeceased by her parents Ralph Y. Hill and Julia F. Hill, her husband, G. Ellsworth Strickler Sr., her sister, Jessie M. Hill and her brother, Ralph F. Hill.
She is survived by her children, George E. "Bud" Strickler Jr. and wife, Brenda Chapman Strickler, Susan C. Strickler and Stanley R. Strickler and wife, Edwina Hall Strickler and her two grandsons of whom she was most proud, Travis L. Strickler and Garrett E. Strickler.
A memorial service will be held for Bobbie Strickler at The Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 and followed by burial in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. preceding the memorial service. J. C. Kirby & Son Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Presbyterian Church, Hotel, Inc., Habitat for Humanity, Hospice of Southern Kentucky or other charity of your choice.