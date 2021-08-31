Franklin, KY – Ms. Barbara Ann Cline, age 77, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Monday, August 30th, 2021 at 3:13 AM at the TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.
THE FAMILY HAS REQUESTED ANYONE ATTENDING SERVICES TO WEAR MASKS. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Friday, September 3rd from 6:00 AM until funeral service time at Franklin Church of Christ, 700 South Main Street, Franklin, KY. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 3rd at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY. Affectionally known as Baba to family and friends, Barbara was born on May 5th, 1944 in Franklin, KY to the late Carl Groves and the late Helen Williams Groves. She is also preceded in death by her maternal uncle, Alton “Pineapple” Williams, her maternal aunt, June Morgan, and her paternal aunt, Maureen Holloway. She is survived by a daughter, Robin Cline Vanderpool (David) of Olney, MD; a grandson, Shaw Vanderpool; a sister, Debra Kay Cook (Scott) of Franklin, KY; a niece, Morgan Cook of Franklin, KY; several cousins; and a caregiver, Linda Witt of Franklin, KY. Barbara was a member of Franklin Church of Christ. She graduated Western Kentucky University with undergraduate and graduate degrees in Elementary Education. Barbara was an educator for almost 50 years, teaching at elementary schools in Nebraska, Colorado, and Kentucky. She spent most of her career teaching in Simpson County at Lincoln Elementary, Franklin, Ky. She was also a member of the Simpson County Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed reading, cooking, cross-stitching, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and traveling to historic sites.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Frankin-Simpson, P.O. Box 888, Franklin, KY 42135. Envelopes will be provided at the church.
