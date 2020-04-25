Bowling Green, KY - Barbara A. Cowles, passed away April 24, 2020 in Alvaton, KY with her husband by her side. Dearly beloved wife of Michael; beloved mother of Melissa Cowles, Ryan Cowles, Marybeth Rhoden (Tyler). Grandmother of Ada Statum. Sister of Richard Aylward (Barbara) and Larry Wingate.
She was born Barbara Ann Wingate January 20, 1954 at Ft. Gordon military base in Augusta, GA to Ada I and William L Wingate. Barbara attended Western Kentucky University, Vanderbilt University, University of Louisville and Sam Houston State completing her Masters in Developmental Psychology. She managed special education programs and staff for several large school districts that included multiple middle schools, junior highs and high schools.
Barbara was always involved in community activities; for the kids growing up it was Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, sports, PTA, etc. After retiring she was active in WKU Society for Life Long Learning, HOTEL Inc, Daughters of the American Revolution, Med Center Health Foundation and Salvation Army. Barbara strongly believed in equal rights for everyone, mentoring young women to become leaders and helping people come back from difficult life events. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed all genres but particularly history and non-fiction.
One of Barbara's favorite sayings was "The most wonderful places to be in the world are: in Someone's thoughts, Someone's prayers and in Someone's Heart". Please do that for her.
Cremation was chosen. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life for Barbara will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. To honor Barbara, donations are preferred to Ingram Cancer Center, Vanderbilt Hospital, Med Center Health Foundation, HOTEL Inc, or Orchestra Kentucky.
