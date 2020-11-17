Franklin, KY - Mrs. Barbara Ann Davis, age 91, of Franklin, KY, passed away Thursday, May 21st, 2020 at 7:55 AM at her residence.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home, Franklin, KY. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Franklin First United Methodist Church, 107 North College Street in Franklin, KY. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the church. Mrs. Davis' wishes were to be cremated.
Barbara was born on November 22nd, 1928 in Knoxville, TN to the late Frank A. Meador and to the late Carmin Ely Keck. Barbara is also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James S. "Jim" Davis and a grandson, Max Grimm.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Gail Flanders Raper of Atlanta, GA and Nancy Davis Forshee (Buddy) of Franklin, KY; 3 grandchildren, Tracy Grimm, Ryan Forshee (Twana) and Anna Forshee; 3 great-grandchildren, Tyler Forshee, Kaytlin Blair and Daniel Blair.
Barbara was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Franklin, KY. She was the first president of the Franklin Garden Club, a past member of the North Simpson Homemakers and a past 4-H leader. Barbara was also the director of the Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club and earned the Life Master title.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the First United Methodist Church Trustees, 107 North College Street, Franklin, KY. 42134 or Simpson County Relay for Life/American Cancer Society, c/o Marie Pitts, 1006 Seng Ave., Franklin, KY. 42134 or a charity of one's choice. These can be mailed or dropped off at Gilbert Funeral Home.
