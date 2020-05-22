Bowling Green - Mrs. Barbara Davis, age 91, of Franklin, KY, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 7:55 AM at her residence.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home. Her wishes were to be cremated. The family has decided to hold a memorial service at a later date. She was born on November 22, 1928 in Knoxville, TN to the late Frank A. Meador and to the late Carmin Ely Keck. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James S. Davis (Jim) and a grandson, Max Grimm. Barbara is survived by 2 daughters, Gail Flanders Raper of Atlanta, GA and Nancy Davis Forshee (Buddy) of Franklin, KY; 3 grandchildren, Tracy Grimm, Ryan Forshee and Anna Forshee; 3 great-grandchildren, Tyler Forshee, Kaytlin Blair and Daniel Blair.
She was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Franklin, KY. Barbara was the first president of the Franklin Garden Club, a past member of the North Simpson Homemakers and a past 4-H leader. She was also the director of the Franklin Duplicate Bridge Club and earned the Life Master title. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to the The First United Methodist Church Trustees, 107 North College Street, Franklin, KY. 42134 or Simpson County Relay for Life/American Cancer Society, c/o Marie Pitts, 1006 Seng Ave., Franklin, KY. 42134 or a charity of one's choice. These can be mailed or dropped off at Gilbert Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertfhonline.com.
Commented