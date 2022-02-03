...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing is expected. Ice accumulations of one
quarter to one half of an inch are expected, with locally
higher amounts possible. In addition, up to an inch of sleet
and snow will be possible.
* WHERE...Much of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Today to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and tree damage will be
possible due to the ice. Travel will be extremely hazardous
and could be impossible at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
Oakland - Barbara Ann Doss Renick, 82, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, surrounded by her family at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Warren County native resided in Oakland in the house where she was born, the only child of Charles William and Emma Lucille Smith Doss. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert "Bobby" Renick, and her son, William Robert Renick.
Barbara was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Oakland, where she attended her entire life and was very active in the church. She was the church clerk for 48 years, a member of the Women's Missionary Union (WMU), and taught VBS and Sunday School for many years.
Barbara was valedictorian of the 1957 class of North Warren High School and was a graduate of Bowling Green Business University. She was employed at American National Bank & Trust Company (now PNC Bank) where she retired after 42 years. She loved her job, and her co-workers and customers were very dear to her.
Known by everyone as "Granny" in her later years, Barbara loved her family dearly and leaves to cherish her memory: her daughter, LuAnn Martin (James) of Oakland; her grandchildren: Amanda Beech (David) of Springfield, TN; Robbie Renick (Maegan) of Oakland; Sarah Williams (Tyler) of Oakland; Andy Martin (Kelsea) of Leitchfield; Jennifer Moore (Zach) of Oakland; and Justin Martin (Elizabeth Mount) of Oakland. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Cooper and Walker Williams; Ethan and Emma Beech; Kolby Martin and soon to be born great-granddaughter; and Clay Renick. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Polly Renick and Linda Haven of Scottsville; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral service and a celebration of life will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 6, at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel, with burial in the Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, February 5, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday February 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friendship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 158, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.
