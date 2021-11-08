Bowling Green – Barbara Ann Roberson Talley, 86, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully with her entire family by her side on Friday November 5, 2021. Barbara was born on March 12, 1935 in Warren County to the late Elsie Mae and William Franklin Roberson. She was preceded in death by an infant son and her siblings, Myrna Floyd and Robert Franklin Roberson. Barbara was retired from Eaton Corp. (Cutler-Hammer), where she met her husband and best friend, Edward E. “Sonny” Talley. Barbara and Sonny spent their life together enjoying the simple things and taking care of each other. She was a sweet, precious, modest, special woman. Barbara loved her home and was especially proud of her daughter and family who loved and cherished her. In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her daughter, Vivian Hinton (Larry); grandchildren, Lindsay Hinton Bryant (Jonathan) and Lauren Hinton Doyel (Michael); great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Addison Doyel; sister, Bettye Hendrick (Harold Lee); sister-in-law, Marilyn Gail Roberson; and several nieces and nephews. The family will honor Barbara in a private, graveside ceremony on Tuesday November 9, followed by a gathering with her family and close friends. J.C. Kirby & Son has been entrusted with arrangements.
