Oakland – Barbara “Grannie” Ann Sanders Watt, age 82, of Oakland departed this life on April 30th, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky after a long battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family.
An Edmondson County Native, Barbara was born on April 11, 1940 to the late Reverend Charlie and Millie Highbaugh Sanders. Always a family woman, Barbara cherished spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Any given day, you could find her in her kitchen cooking up a storm with fresh vegetables from her garden- a true member of the Homemakers Club. When she wasn’t donning her apron, you could find her sewing, gardening, traveling, and giving back to her beloved Oakland community. She was an active member of Oakland Baptist Church. Barbara retired from Oakland Elementary School where she gave 18 years of service as the Cafeteria Manager. She was incredibly passionate about her work and was instrumental in implementing the Breakfast Program for Warren County Schools. She was also a recipient of the Kentucky Colonel and Good Ole Boy award.
Barbara is preceded in death by five sisters including Cora Turner, Christine Gipson, Daphna Sanders, Delta Sanders, Josie Taylor, and three brothers including Clarence, Japath, and Duel Sanders.
She leaves many who loved her dearly to honor her memory. These include her husband, Billy Watt, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. Her children Teresa Rae (Joey) Keith, Beverly (Kevin) Lovelace, Keith Rigdon, Roger (Ellen) Watt, Richard (Sandy) Rigdon, Donna (Rick) Coffman, and Robbie (fiance- Carmen Bates) Watt, sixteen grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren. Her two sisters, Betty (Michael) Childress of Munfordville and Cleo (Bill) Brown of Mammoth Cave as well as two brothers, Oda (Rosalee) Sanders of Pig and Billy (Barbara) Sanders of Mammoth Cave, as well as many nieces and nephews, also live on to honor her.
All services will take place at Hardy and Son Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Visitation will be Thursday May 5th, 2022 from 2pm-7pm and Friday May 6th, 2022 from 9am-11am with a service immediately following. Interment service will take place at Smiths Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
