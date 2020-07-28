Bowling Green - Barbara "Bobbie" Moloko Stancil, age 61 of Bowling Green, died Sunday at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Bobbie was born in Munich, Germany to the late Andrew and Evelyn Post Mokolo and also preceded in death by her sister Claire Moloko. Bobbie worked at WKU Aramak and was the Official Photographer for the Beech Bend Park Stock Car Races, and She was a Catholic.
Barbara is survived by her husband Joey. Brother Paul Moloko of Glasgow. Step children, Sabrina Hood (Scott) of Barren Co., and Joey Wade Stancil of Bowling Green, Grandchildren Alonna, and Derek Hood. Nieces, Jenny Vance, (Dakota), Carissa Sutton (Scotty), Madison Moloko, and a nephew Andrew Moloko. A very special friend Janet Burden (Rick) and her family that called Momma Bobbie. Also her little furry companion Thumper.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday and after 10:00 am Thursday, with the funeral service at 2:00 pm, all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.