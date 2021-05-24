Bowling Green - Barbara Cox Higgs age 79 of Bowling Green, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday at 10:32 am at the Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in Bowling Green to the late James and Violet Skaggs Cox, and was the widow of the late Floyd Higgs, and is also preceded in death by her daughter, Bonita Higgs Spurlock, grandchild, James Christopher Spurlock. a brother Roger Cox and a sister Rachel Martin. She was retired from Neace Lukens Insurance and had been in the Insurance Business for 48 years. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Calvary Care Center 3011 Elrod Road Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104 in Barbara's Memory. Barbara was very active with the Care Center.
Barbara is survived by her daughters Teresa Higgs of Morgantown and Sheila Jones and her husband (James) her grandchildren, Tyler Lynch and Olivia Jones. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm Thursday, with the funeral service starting at 2:00 pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with the burial to follow in the Cedar Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery.