Louisville – Barbara D. Croslin Keyser, 87, of Louisville passed away peacefully October 17, 2021 at The Enclave Nursing Facility. She was born February 26, 1934 in Bowling Green, KY to the late Phillip and Julia Louise White Croslin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; a grandson, Jonathan Raymond Keyser; three brothers, Robert, Hugh (Buddy) and Billy Croslin; and three sisters, Elizabeth Mitchell, Jeanne Simpson and Wanda Runner.
Her memory will be cherished forever in the hearts of those she left behind. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Darrell) Heckman; her son, Kevin (Sheila Wilson) Keyser; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers, Tommy (Carolyn), Glenn Ray (Donna), Kenneth (Linda), and Steve (Janet) Croslin; granddaughter-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral Services for Barbara will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Barbara to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 10200 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223.
