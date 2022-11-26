Bowling Green — Barbara Elrod, 78, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on Saturday November 26, 2022 at Greenview Hospital.
The Bowling Green native was the daughter of the late Aubrey W. and Virginia Dare Bunch Potter. In addition to her parents, Ms. Elrod is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Elrod.
Ms. Elrod was a member of Berea Christian Church.
She is survived by her sons, Brian Elrod (Cristy), Mike Elrod (Debbie), Keith Elrod (Dawn); grandchildren, Tanner Elrod (Ashley), Natalie Elrod, Brianna Elrod, Bella Elrod, Hayden Elrod and Keegan Elrod; sisters, Susie Deboe (James), Mary Jo Elrod and Joan Howell; brother, Dennis Potter; great-grandchild, Paxton Michael Elrod; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Ms. Elrod will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 11:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM.
