Bowling Green - Barbara Gilliam Johnson, born July 17, 1946 in Russellville, Kentucky passed away on June 5, 2020, at the age of 73, at her residence in her hometown of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Barbara was the daughter to the late James Franklin and Nellantine "Nell" (Markham) Gilliam. Barbara was a dedicated employee of Walmart for nearly forty years.
She always thought of others before herself and will be missed by all the lives she touched. She is survived by her beloved husband Gary W. Johnson of 40 years, son James R.D. Johnson (Laura) of Louisville, KY, and brother Robert Gilliam (Grace) of Lakewood Ranch, FL. Barbara will be missed by her family including her sister-in-laws, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A public walk-thru visitation will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A private service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Cremation was chosen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Barbara to your charity of choice.
