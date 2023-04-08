FRANKFORT – Barbara Green Butler, age 85, passed away peacefully March 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee following a brief illness. She moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee in 2020 to be closer to her children. She was born July 17, 1937, in Frankfort, Kentucky where she lived most of her life.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Butler of Frankfort, her parents Harry Watts and Anna Lee Green of Frankfort, sister-in-law, Kathy Green of Frankfort and grandson, Cooper Griffin of Bowling Green. She is survived by her sister Patsy Franklin (Bob) of Nashville, TN, her brothers Dan Green and John Green (Susan), both of Frankfort, her children, Mark Blackburn (Geri) of Bedford, VA, Sarah Woodall (Gilbert) of Hendersonville, TN, William Blackburn (Stephanie) and Ginny Griffin both of Bowling Green, step children, Beth Kido (Rod) of Renten, WA, and Greg Buter of Los Angeles, CA, grandchildren Sage Woodall, Ally Crockett (Matt), Harrison Griffin, Miranda Hensley (Ryan), Jillian Blackburn and Abby Blackburn, great grandchildren Auria Harris, Carson Harris and George Crockett, 6 nieces and nephews, a multitude of Green and Lee cousins and many dear friends.
Barbara loved and nurtured her family selflessly. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and Franklin Co. Homemakers. A gifted seamstress, painter, crafter, and card player, she loved to read and was quick to laugh, especially at herself. Barbara was a wonderful cook, always making room at her table for anyone who happened to be at her home when it was time to sit down for a meal. When asked once for her vegetable soup recipe, Barbara replied, “Well, you have to start by plowing the garden and getting the seeds planted.” She taught her children to be grateful for their blessings and to choose to be happy.
Visitation will be Friday April 28th 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home, Frankfort, Kentucky, with Memorial services Saturday April 29th. at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of your choice. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to leave messages of condolences.
