Bowling Green - Barbara Joy Kendall Hunter, 64, of Bowling Green passed away September 18, 2022 at her residence.
Barbara was born in Ohio but grew up in Bowling Green. She was born August 26, 1958 to the late Vanous and Violet Fay Martin Kendall. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Howard, Bill, and Kevin Kendall. Barbara was a kind soul who would give anything of hers to help others. She loved her beloved pets of which there were many. Barbara was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include her siblings, Dale Kendall (Donna) of Bowling Green, Paula Stanley of Bowling Green, David 'Lou' Kendall (Geri) of Versailles, KY, Jon Kendall of Bowling Green, and Jim Kendall (Leslie) of Bowling Green; nieces and nephews, Chelsie Kendall, Robert Kendall, Candace Jaggers, Clark Kendall, Presley Kendall, Samantha Ellis, Elizabeth Kendall, and Chayce Kendall; and great-nieces and nephews, Connor, Rowan, Cannon, Kensley, Liam, Audrey, Julian, Aiden, and Emmah.
Barbara's wishes were to be cremated with a family celebration. J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels has been entrusted with arrangements.
