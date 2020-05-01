Owensboro - Barbara Jane Moseley Cockrum, 87, of Owensboro, passed away April 25, 2020. She was born April 11, 1933, in Bowling Green to the late J. Lee and Eva Moore Moseley. Barbara graduated from Bowling Green High School and went on to attain a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College. She completed her graduate degree work at the University of Evansville and Western Kentucky University. Barbara was in the Bowling Green High School Hall of Fame and the Order of Oak and Ivy at Kentucky Wesleyan.
Barbara taught elementary school in Greensburg, Indiana, in Owensboro, Kentucky, and in Rockport, Indiana. She served as a principal in Scott County, Kentucky. She was awarded the National Elementary Principal of the Year for Kentucky by the U.S. Department of Education. She was a past president of the Kentucky Elementary Principal's Association and the Kentucky Wesleyan Alumni Association. After retiring and returning to Owensboro, Barbara worked for 18 years as the evening librarian at Kentucky Wesleyan. Barbara was an active member of Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, and was involved in teaching small Bible study groups.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Rev. Douglas Moseley.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Robert Ward (Kathy) Cockrum and James Douglas (Theresa) Cockrum; her grandchildren; Katie (Rodney) Howard, Corey Cockrum, Grace (Parker) Kuhn, and Tyler, Ryan, and Andy Cockrum; great-granddaughter, Eva Howard and great-grandson, Harper Lee Howard; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Moseley; and several nieces and nephews.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kentucky Wesleyan College or Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mrs. Cockrum's funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Entombment will be at Rosehill Cemetery.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Barbara Cockrum may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented