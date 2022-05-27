Smiths Grove - Barbara Jane Gilley, 85, of Smiths Grove passed peacefully among family on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
Barbara was born January 15, 1937 to the late Claude and Ottie Byrd of Glasgow, KY, and the eldest of two daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, former Mayor of Smith's Grove, James Gilley, and granddaughter Lara Resch.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a devoted member of Smith's Grove Baptist Church for over 60 years. Diligent in her record keeping, Barbara managed the Sunday school attendance and collections at SGBC for many years (mostly so she could visit with all the kiddos). Mrs. Gilley also enjoyed spending time with family, traveling with her husband James, and spoiling the many pets they took in throughout the years.
She is survived by one daughter, Gina Bridges (Kerry), two sons, Kent Gilley (Lynda) and Brent Gilley; five grandchildren, Jamie Resch, Matt Bridges, Heather Pease, Mack Gilley, Katrina Crochet, four great grandchildren and her sister, Sue Ann Powers and two nieces.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
