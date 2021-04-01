Scottsville - Barbara Jane Hogue, 84, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Summer Shade, KY native was a retired LPN for the Medical Center at Scottsville and member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
She was a daughter of the late William Jack Perkins and Runell Marshall Perkins and wife of the late James Harold Hogue. She is survived by 2 sons: Bro. Scott Hogue and wife, Sonya, Estil Springs, TN and Bro. Timothy Hogue and wife, Vickie, Scottsville, KY; 1 brother: Jack Perkins, Scottsville, KY; 2 sisters: Betty Spurlock and husband, Earl C., Russellville, KY and Margaret Romine and husband, Dave, Anderson, IN; 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Hogue and Bro. Tim Hogue officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and after 7:00 a.m. Saturday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.