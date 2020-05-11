Bowling Green - Barbara Jean Adamson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10th, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Barbara was born on June 28, 1953 in Franklin, Kentucky to Walter Wray and Martha Jean (Canida) Pottett.
Barbara is a member of White Stone Quarry Baptist Church. She worked for many years at Graves Gilbert Clinic, and retired from Sam's Club. Barbara was a strong, hard working, selfless women who always put the needs of others before her own. Her passion was cooking which was shown by her love to serve others. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed sitting on the front porch, loved to read, but above all spoiling her grand-babies. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, co-worker, and friend who will be missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her husband Vyron "Big Red" Adamson, her father Walter Wray Potteet, and great-granddaughter Aurora Follin. Barbara is survived by her mother Martha Jean Pottett; six children Tracie Adamson, Michael Adamson, Theresa Adamson (Joey Taylor), Shelly Hall (Gary), Allen Adamson (Brandy), and David Adamson (Jodi) all of Bowling Green, KY; eleven grand-children Tiffany, Kerrie (Mike), Chris (Ashley), Brett (Lynnell), Ryan, Dylan, Chloe, Elaina, Spencer, Claira, and Oliver all of Bowling Green, KY; sister Sandra Prewitt of Bowling Green, KY; brother Walter Pottett (Effie) of Scottsville, KY; and several nieces and nephews. A private family graveside will be held on Thursday, May 14 at Still Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
