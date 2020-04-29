Bowling Green - Barbara Jean Driskill, 82, went home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2020. Barbara was born in Greenville, Kentucky on December 23, 1937 to the late Elmer and Eula Robinson. She met her husband, Bobby Driskill in Evansville, Indiana where they lived for 56 years and now reside in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bobby Driskill, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; daughter, Kim Oldham (John, deceased) of Bowling Green, Kentucky; son, Kevin (Shirley) Driskill of Evansville, Indiana; granddaughters Heather (Aaron) Bishop of Birmingham, Alabama & Hilary (Emily) Varga of Mt. Rainier, Maryland; great grandchildren James & Luke Bishop; brother, Jim (Fay) Robinson and sister, Ann (James) Hill.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Bill (Jo), Bob (Rosie), Luke (Carla Ann).
During her early years as a wife and mother she was an active member of First Southern Baptist Church in Evansville, Indiana for 30 years. She has been a member of Living Hope Baptist Church for the last 7 years. She worked at Sears for 20 years and then retired from Permanent Federal Savings Bank after 20 years. Barbara loved the Lord and devoted her life to serving Him. She loved her family and always had family gatherings at the house. She was the happiest when everyone was together. She was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger. The family would also like to extend their appreciation to Massey Springs The Haven for her care.
A private graveside service will be held at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel on April 30, 2020. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the following: Alzheimer's Association.
