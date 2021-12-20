Fountain Run, KY – Barbara Jean (Hall) Strode, 88, of Southern Barren County, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at her home. Barbara is survived by a daughter, Lynn Strode, of Gamaliel, KY; a son, David Strode (Dan), of Smiths Grove, KY; grandson, Rob Crowe (Lorie); four great grandchildren, Olivia, Madison, Kendall and Ethan; sister-in-law, Frankie Hall; Funeral services will be held at Fountain Run Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Fountain Run Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 21, from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m., and Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. at Fountain Run Funeral Home. It is kindly asked for all visitors to please wear a mask to the services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to Fountain Run Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Fountain Run Funeral Home.