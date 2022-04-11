Bowling Green – On Friday, April 8, 2022, Barbara Jo Keith, loving wife and mother of 2 daughters, passed away at the age of 69. Barbara was born on July 13, 1952 in Hartford, KY to Carl and Hazel (Lacefield) Fulton. Living and attending school in Louisville, KY. Barbara’s youth was very busy helping her mother and father raise 7 siblings. On March 19th, 1970 she married Arthur Paul Keith. She raised 2 daughters, Mary Jo and Jennifer Lynn. Barbara’s passion in life was family, flowers and outdoors activities. Barbara loved gardening, her dogs and the farm activities of caring for her chickens and goats. She loved country music and shopping. Barbara seldom saw a pair of shoes she didn’t like. Barbara was an excellent cook, not one to experiment in the kitchen, but her Christmas candies and chocolate cake was loved by all. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother Hazel and father Carl and two sister in laws, Diana Fulton and her closest friend Teresa Fulton. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Arthur Paul Keith, her 2 daughters Mary Jo Oda (Bob) and Jennifer Lynn Robinson (Jeremiah). Also all 7 siblings survive, brothers Larry, Robbie, and Roy Fulton and sisters Mavonna, Helen, Carlene, and Susie York, 3 grandchildren, Taylor, Anne Marie and Drew and a great grandson Maverick. Her mother in law Dorothy Keith and 4 sisters in law Elaine Cook, Paula Keith, Betty Pegues and Lynn Strange survive Barbara as well. Barbara’s 2 fur babies will miss her as well Raven and Liberty. Barbara’s 10 year battle with breast cancer is over. She was so strong in her fight and kept a positive attitude in her struggle. Until the last 6 months Barbara had a mostly normal life with only the chemo treatments occasionally slowing her down. In her last days she still wanted in the kitchen, laundry and caring for her fur babies. I don’t think she ever knew her journey was ending as her end came more sudden. Celebration of Barbara’s life will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 3:30 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The family chose cremation. It was Barbara’s wish that memorial donations be made to the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society instead of flowers. Memorial donations can be mailed to BG/WC Humane Society, 1925 River Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or left at the donation box at the funeral service.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.