Bowling Green – Barbara Kirby, 90, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on Thursday March 9th, 2023, at her residence. The Bowling Green native was born to the late George Bedford Daniel and Lula Marcrum Daniel on February 6th, 1933. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon “Sonny” Kirby; and two children, Edward Denham and Debbie Burch.