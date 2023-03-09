Bowling Green – Barbara Kirby, 90, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on Thursday March 9th, 2023, at her residence. The Bowling Green native was born to the late George Bedford Daniel and Lula Marcrum Daniel on February 6th, 1933. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon “Sonny” Kirby; and two children, Edward Denham and Debbie Burch.
Mrs. Kirby was a good mother and had an unbreakable faith. She helped a lot of people in her life and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She is survived by her 7 grandchildren, Jamie Williams (Dave), Danielle Rogers, Matt Burch (Cynthia), Alicia Burch, Tracy Moses, Kim Ficco and Kelly Gray; 14 great-grandchildren, Colton, James Tyler, Haylie, MaKayla, Landon, Mashayla, Jae, Tre, Georgia, Vivian, Joey, Ellie, Hannah, Skyler, Austin and Ethan; 6 great-great grandchildren; 1 brother, Buddy Daniel. Funeral Services for Mrs. Kirby will be conducted on Monday March 13th, 2023, at 2:00 PM from Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Monday March 13th, 2023, from 11:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to assist with funeral expenses.
