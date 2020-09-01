Bowling Green - Barbara J. Kramer, 84, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Hayward, Wisconsin native was a daughter of the late Verna and Christ Sando. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Turner; one sister, Karen Cook; two brothers, Jack and Bill Sando. Barbara was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed her family, golfing and bowling. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 4 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with Graveside to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery.
Barbara is survived by a daughter, Penny J. Sea; two sons, Dennis W. Kramer and Christ L. Kramer; three sisters, Linda Swanson, Peggy Johnson, Sheryl Willems; a brother, Roger Sando along with 13 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.