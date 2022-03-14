Bowling Green – Barbara Lee Yates Evans, 84, of Bowling Green passed away March 13, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Warren County native was born January 15, 1938 to the late James Neal Yates and Goldie Gann Yates. She was also preceded in death by brother, Alvis Yates (Lucille); sister, Doris Grimm and Lola Allen; brother-in-law, Chuck Casteel; grand-daughter, Shawna Evans; and sons-in-law, Bobby Basham and Greg Schott. Barbara was a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ. She was employed by Holley Carburetor, Express Foods, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Survivors include her children, Teresa Miller (Terry) of Smiths Grove, Stephyne Basham of Bowling Green, Carla Sweatt (Barry) of Bowling Green, and Eddie Evans (Linda) of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Steven Schott, Casey Schott, Jason Basham, Christopher Basham, Lindsey Sewell, B.J. Sweatt, Kayla Hagerty, Elysia Perez, Bethany Everhart, Bianca Maynard, Virginia Tapia, and Victoria Tapia; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; siblings, Ann Casteel, Jay Yates (Carol), and Donald Yates (Loretta); brother-in-law, Billy Allen; and several nieces, nephews, and special friends. Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.