Athens - Barbara Lee McCollum Kennedy passed away on May 31, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospice House in Athens, GA. Born in Bowling Green, KY in 1943, she grew up in Eatonton, GA, the daughter of Chalmers Fleming McCollum and Dorothy Ellis McCollum. She graduated from Putnam County High School, where her mother taught English and her father was the Principal.
Barbara attended the University of Georgia, receiving a bachelor's degree in Education. While in college, she met Allen Frank Kennedy, whom she married in 1967. She briefly taught school at Alps Road Elementary in Athens, and then took a position with Eastern Airlines as a flight attendant while Allen served with the USAF during the Vietnam War. Barbara and Allen eventually settled in Newnan, GA where she was active at Newnan First United Methodist Church and later Cornerstone United Methodist Church. After Allen's death in 1995, she enjoyed reading and playing cards with friends, and she volunteered at Newnan Hospital and the Coweta County library. Although she spent most of her adult life in Newnan, she moved back to Athens for medical treatments and to be closer to family in 2018. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be missed.
She is survived by her sons David Kennedy (Paige) of Athens, Matthew Kennedy (Lisa) of Tucker, and grandchildren Colton, Ava, and Garrett Kennedy. She is predeceased by her sister, Sandra McCollum Toole (Larry), and is survived by nieces Tamara Michaux (David) and Shana McLellan. She also leaves behind many other loved extended family members. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Barbara's memory to Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Newnan or to the American Cancer Society. Lord & Stephens Funeral Home West, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements, but due to COVID-19 no services are planned at this time. www.lordandstephens.com.
Commented