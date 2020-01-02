Bowling Green - Barbara Lambert Pitcock, 64 of Bowling Green died Thursday, January 1, 2020 at her residence.
She was a daughter of the late Jesse and Frankie Marie Thomas Lambert and is preceded in death by a sister, Norma Hezlep. She was an agent for Allstate Insurance and a member of Eastside Church of Christ.
Her survivors include her husband, Perry Pitcock; two sisters, Martha Barnes and Mary Moore (Jerry); three nieces, Krissy Pitcock, Tessa Pitcock, Marie McKissick; four nephews, Brandon Jewell, Andrew Pitcock, Thomas Moore and Jeffery Moore; her mother-in-law, Lillie Walton; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Pitcock (Candy) and Terry Pitcock. one sister-in-law, Teresa Meredith (Lonnie).
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 4-7 at the funeral home.